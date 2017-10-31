Caitlin FitzGerald Joins Sweetbitter

Caitlin FitzGerald is raising a glass to in her latest role: a key character in Starz’s upcoming Sweetbitter.

The Masters of Sex alum will play self-possessed sommelier Simone in the premium cabler’s upcoming adaptation of Stephanie Danler’s bestselling novel, the network announced Tuesday.

Sweetbitter is the coming-of-age story of Tess, a 22-year-old who arrives in New York City and begins working at a “celebrated downtown restaurant.” Before long, she finds herself immersed in “a world of drugs, alcohol, love, lust, dive bars and fine dining,” and must learn to “navigate the chaotically alluring, yet punishing life she has stumbled upon,” per the series’ official logline.

Simone works at the restaurant, alongside sexy bartender Jake (the recently cast Tom Sturridge, The Hollow Crown); according to a press release, “Simone and Jake awaken, in Tess, a sense of lust she has never felt before.”

Other new cast members include: Paul Sparks (House of Cards), as avuncular restaurant general manager Howard; Evan Jonigkeit (Broad City), as Will, a water who befriends Tess; Jasmine Matthews (Heathers) as Heather, a gossipy server who’s postponing law school, Daniyar (Claws) as Sasha, a Russian immigrant working at the restaurant; and relative newcomer Eden Epstein as Ari, an “adventurous lesbian” who waits by day and DJs by night.

FitzGerald, who played Masters of Sex‘s Libby for four seasons, can next been seen as female “suitress” Serena on UnREAL‘s forthcoming third season.

Starz ordered the adaptation to series in early October.

