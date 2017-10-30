Ratings: World Series Cracks 20 Million Viewers With Thrilling Game 5

Fox’s coverage of the World Series Game 5 — in which the Astros (SPOILER ALERT!) pulled off a dramatic 13-12 victory in 10 innings — on Sunday night drew north of 20 million total viewers while scoring a 5.5 demo rating.

That marks nearly double the preliminary numbers for Saturday’s Game 4.

Opposite the Fall Classic….

CBS | Wisdom of the Crowd (7.4 mil/0.8) slipped to its lowest numbers yet, while NCIS: Los Angeles (7.4 mil/0.8) and Madam Secretary (6 mil/0.6) both hit series lows.

ABC | The Toy Box (2.1 mil/0.4) was steady at 7 pm, followed by It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (3.5 mil/1.0). A double dip of Shark Tank did 3.5 mil/0.9 and 3.2 mil/0.9, marking series lows yet more than doubling Saturday-bound Ten Days in the Valley‘s most recent demo performance (0.4) with its 10 o’clock outing.

NBC | Sunday Night Football (12.7 mil/4.3) was down 24 percent from last week’s fast nats.

Want scoop on any of the above shows (sporting events excepted)? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.