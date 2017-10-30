Stranger Things: Answers to Season 2's Burning Questions — Plus, a Surprising Ray of Hope for [Spoiler] in Season 3

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things. If your Season 2 binge isn’t yet complete, you might want to bookmark this article for reading at a later date.

It’s been but a few days since Netflix dropped the superlative Season 2 of Stranger Things, and already, the questions with which it left us have begun to burn. For instance, since the Mind Flayer hasn’t been destroyed, just merely locked in the Upside Down, what’s its next move? Have we seen the last of Eight? And — sniffle — did Bob the Brain really have to die? To find the answers, we’re going on a curiosity voyage. Care to come along?

What is the Mind Flayer plotting ahead of Season 3?

Revenge, it sounds like. After Season 2, the shadow monster is “very much aware of the kids, and particularly Eleven,” series co-creators the Duffer Brothers pointed out to The Hollywood Reporter. “It had not encountered her and her powers until that final episode. Now it knows that she’s out there.” That can’t be good.

Did Bob really have to be killed off?

According to Ross Duffer, yes. “It was important in terms of the stakes of the show,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “This is not a kids show — there are consequences, and people do die.” As it is, we got more of Sean Astin’s adorkable character than we were meant to. “He was supposed to die in like Episode 4,” the EP said, “and we just kept keeping him alive, because he was so great. [Sean] really just blew us away.”

Is there any chance Bob has, say, a twin brother out there?

OK, probably not a twin brother. However, speaking with EW.com, Matt Duffer admitted, “I have some Bob ideas, but I don’t know what to do with him. I will say I would love to revisit the character… in some way, but I don’t know how to even do that.”

Will we meet numbers One through Seven and/or Nine and Ten?

Almost surely. As executive producer Shawn Levy told E! Online, “I can’t imagine that the world will only ever know Eleven and Eight.”

Speaking of Eight, was “The Lost Sister” a spinoff pilot?

Although in an interview with EW.com, Matt Duffer called the episode “a whole little other pilot,” it sounded more like he and his sibling mostly enjoyed surprising fans by sticking what felt like a pilot “in the middle of [the] season… [It’s] kind of a crazy thing to do. But it was really fun to write and cast and work on… [and it allowed] us to experiment a little bit.”

Given Billy’s reaction to Lucas, is it safe to assume that Max’s stepbrother is a racist?

Not if you ask Dacre Montgomery, who plays the bully. “I think he does love and care about his sister,” the actor suggested to Vanity Fair. “He is becoming extremely angry because of love… and that anger… obviously is directed toward Lucas, because he is interacting the most out of all the kids with [Max]. I don’t think it has anything to do with race.”

Will there be another time jump between Seasons 2 and 3?

Do Demodogs like nougat? You bet there will. “Even if we wanted to hop into the action faster, we couldn’t,” Matt Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our kids are aging. We can only write and produce the show so fast. They’re going to be almost a year older by the time we start shooting Season 3… [so] it forces you to do a time jump.”

