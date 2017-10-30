Shonda Rhimes on Her Move to Netflix: 'I'm Excited to Tell Other Stories'

Shondaland is moving to a new address — and its mayor is looking forward to the change in scenery.

“I’m really excited about the future on Netflix,” Shonda Rhimes said — in some of her first public comments since leaving ABC in August for a multi-year deal with the streaming giant — during a “TV Game Changers” panel hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. “There’s nothing wrong with having spent so many years telling network television,” the Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal veteran emphasized, but “the constraints of network television tell you what kinds of stories you can tell. Period. And that’s just the way it is.”

In fact, Rhimes says that the soapy, twist-heavy dramas she’s known for might be more a reflection of the confines of network television than her true passions: “There is a brand that people assume that I am, and the kinds of stories that I can tell, and they have nothing to do with me as a writer, but simply have to do with the fact that we were on ABC… I’m excited to tell other stories. I’m excited to tell stories in different ways. I’m excited to be able to just do things in a different way. It’s just time.”

Rhimes didn’t offer any details on what kinds of “other stories” she plans to tell at Netflix, but she’s confident that quality will win out, no matter what form her shows take: “Good stories are good stories, and people find them wherever they are.”

