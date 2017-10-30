Playing House Cancelled at USA

Totes unkewl: USA Network has cancelled Playing House, stars Jessica St. Claire and Lennon Parham announced Monday.

“Guys, Playing House is not coming back for Season 4,” St. Clair said in a video posted to both her and Parham’s Twitter feeds.

“We had three beautiful seasons and we just wanted to thank you guys,” Parham added.

In a joint statement, Universal Cable Productions and USA Network said they “want to thank Jessica, Lennon and the entire cast and crew of Playing House for being amazing partners for three incredible, hilarious seasons… It was an honor and privilege to be part of this best friendship. Once a Jammer, always a Jammer.”

“And if you think they can keep a good bitch down, well I’m sorry, they can’t, because sisters, have you heard? are doin’ it for themselves,” St. Claire said in the video, laughing.

“We’ve already got some ideas cookin’ up,” Parham said.

