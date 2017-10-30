Kevin Spacey Fallout: Netflix and Producers of House of Cards 'Deeply Troubled' by Allegations

Netflix is weighing in on the controversy enveloping House of Cards leading man Kevin Spacey.

In a joint statement to TVLine, Netflix and House of Cards producer Media Rights Capital said they “are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey. In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

The statement comes on the heels of news that House of Cards‘ sixth season will be its last, although the decision to pull the plug was unrelated to Anthony Rapp’s allegations against Spacey.

Late Sunday, Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance at him when he was 14. Spacey released a statement saying he was “beyond horrified to hear [Rapp’s] story,” adding, “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”