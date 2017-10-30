Grey's, black-ish, American Housewife Get Additional Episodes From ABC

ABC wants to see a little more of three of its most popular shows.

Grey’s Anatomy will get two additional episodes added to its current Season 14 order, with Alphabet Network comedies black-ish and American Housewife also getting a two-episode bump. All three series will now air a total of 24 episodes this season.

Ratings for Grey’s are still strong as the long-running medical drama approaches its 300th episode, drawing a healthy 7.6 million total viewers last Thursday with a 1.8 rating in the key demo. (ABC is also launching a Grey’s-based firefighter spinoff at midseason.) black-ish is a critical darling, with two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, and anchors ABC’s Tuesday night comedy lineup (4.0 million/1.1 last week). And in its sophomore season, American Housewife has been a surprisingly strong performer on Wednesdays, holding up nicely (4.7 million/1.3 last week) in the post-Modern Family timeslot.