Gotham Recast Twist: Peyton List Is the New and 'Dangerous' Poison Ivy

Gotham is itching to give Poison Ivy another extreme makeover.

TVLine has learned that Fox’s DC drama has tapped Peyton List (Frequency, The Flash) to take over the role of Ivy Pepper/aka Poison Ivy. List is the third actress to play the role, following Maggie Geha and Clare Foley.

“In the continuing evolution of Poison Ivy’s origin story, Ivy Pepper has been transformed once again taking another step toward becoming the Ivy we know from the comics — dangerous [and] a live wire of crazy energy,” the series’ producers said in a statement. “She’ll set her sights on Gotham, intent on making the city her own green paradise.”

List’s new, darker Ivy will debut in early 2018.