MTV Orders Jersey Shore Offshoot Floribama Shore — Watch First Teaser

Eight years after introducing the world to Snooki & Co., MTV is hoping to strike gold about 1,100 miles south of the Jersey Shore.

The network has ordered eight episodes of Floribama Shore, “set in the Florida Panhandle along the beach that stretches all the way to Alabama,” TVLine has learned. Premiering Monday, Nov. 27 at 10/9c, the reality series from 495 Productions follows “eight Southern kids who come to spend the summer in the hottest beach town on the Gulf Coast, Panama City Beach, to party it up and put the real world on hold for just a little bit longer.”

The cast (pictured) above, includes: Jeremiah Buoni, 22, from Amelia Island, Fla.; Codi Butts, 25, from Westminster, S.C.; Kortni Gilson, 21, from Panama City Beach, Fla.; Aimee Hall, 24, from Perdido, Ala.; Kirk Medas, 25, from Atlanta, Ga.; Nilsa Prowant, 23, from Panama City Beach, Fla.; Candace Rice, 24, from Memphis, Tenn.; and Gus Smyrnios, 22, from Tallahassee, Fla.

And this is just the latest in a series of international Shore productions. In addition to the original Jersey Shore, MTV has also blessed the world with Geordie Shore in the UK, Gandia Shore in Spain, Warsaw Shore in Poland and Acapulco Shore in Mexico.

Will you follow MTV down to the Floribama Shore? Hit PLAY on the preview video below, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.