The Flash Boss on Keiynan Lonsdale's Status, Reasons for Wally's Absence

In The Flash‘s Oct. 24 episode, Wally West (played by Keiynan Lonsdale) informed Barry, Iris et al that he was leaving town to sort out his life, in the wake of Earth-2 girlfriend Jesse Wells jilting him.

But rest assured, Wally’s trip home to Blue Valley is only a temporary one. “Keiynan’s a regular,” co-showrunner Andrew Kreisberg assured reporters on Monday following a screening of this week’s episode, “and we will see him again.”

Asked about the timing of Wally’s sabbatical — coinciding as it does with the arrival of Ralph Dibny aka The Elongated Man (played by Hartley Sawyer starting this Tuesday at 8/7c), Kreisberg hinted, “There are things that will become clear as the season goes on,” before delving into the practical matter of juggling two speedsters.

“It’s difficult having two speedsters on the show, just creatively and financially,” the EP explained. “There are a lot of times where either Barry had to get knocked out so Wally could save the day, or Wally had to get knocked out so Barry could save the day — and just knocking them out, that costs a lot.

“But Wally is not gone. Wally is not gone, certainly, from the Arrowverse,” Kreisberg reiterated, “and he’ll be back on Flash, and more exciting stuff about Wally will be revealed as we move forward.”

Lonsdale first joined The Flash two years ago, when Iris decided to inform her dad Joe that he had a son out there. The Aussie also has a role in Love, Simon, Arrowverse producer Greg Berlanti’s film adaptation of the acclaimed YA novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda (due out in March 2018). (With reporting by Jean Bentley)

