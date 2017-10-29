The Flash: First Look at 'Awesome' Girls' Night Out With Felicity and Party Crasher Katee Sackhoff

The Flash‘s Iris and friends hang out “in a way you haven’t seen before” as seen in these first photos from the upcoming “Girls’ Night Out” episode (airing Tuesday, Nov. 7 on The CW).

With the “WestAllen” wedding nearing (and scheduled to take place during the four-show Arrowverse crossover), Arrow‘s Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) comes to Central City for Iris’ bachelorette party, while Cisco, Joe and others take Barry out for a night on the town.

Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin, previously told TVLine that the GNO marks “one of my favorite episodes of this season so far.” Describing it as “awesome,” she said it delivers overdue, “great bonding time with all of the women on the show. You’ll see them really together in a way you haven’t seen before.”

There may be a party crasher though in Caitlin’s former and thus displeased bar boss Amunet (Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff), who threatens to reveal that Killer Frost is still among us.

“I get to work with Katee Sackhoff and I think she’s an incredible addition to the show,” Panabaker shared. “I’m really excited about that.”

