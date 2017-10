Looks like The Handmaid’s Tale will be showing us the backstory of Alexis Bledel’s Emily/Ofglen, because Veep‘s Clea DuVall has been cast as Emily’s wife in Season 2, TVLine has learned.

DuVall will recur as Sylvia, the wife to whom Ofglen referred in the Hulu drama’s series premiere. From the character info, it seems like we’ll get a flashback to Emily and Sylvia’s attempt to get their young son to safety in Canada as the Gilead regime rapidly extends its control over America.

In addition to Veep, DuVall currently recurs on Better Call Saul. Her TV resume also includes American Horror Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, Heroes and Carnivalé. The Handmaid's Tale recently won several Emmys, including Outstanding Drama, Lead Actress in a Drama (Elisabeth Moss) and Supporting Actress in a Drama (Ann Dowd). The 13-episode second season, now in production, is slated to premiere in 2018.