The Fosters Sets January Return Date — Get a First Look at Season 5B

Fosters fans desperate for a resolution to last month’s ICE-y cliffhanger will have to wait a little while longer.

Freeform on Thursday announced that the drama’s fifth season will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8/7c. According to the network, The Fosters — which is fast approaching its 100th episode — will continue to tackle storylines revolving around immigration and the transgender community.

As you’ll recall, the midseason finale ended with Callie and AJ ditching prom to keep Ximena from being taken away by ICE agents. The three of them found sanctuary in a church, as seen in the first-look photo from the premiere above, but their fight is far from over.

“Callie is struggling with whether to be an activist in her life, or just be more focused on her own success and her own journey,” executive producer Joanna Johnson told TVLine following the Season 5A finale. “The truth is, like Aaron says in one episode, ‘I don’t think that’s who you are. I think you are someone who, in her heart, cares about others and is an activist.’ But the question is: How can she do that in a way that is not self-destructive?”

Your hopes for Season 5B? Drop ’em in a comment below.