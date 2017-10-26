Ten Days in the Valley Moves to Saturdays, Shark Tank to Take Its Place

Ten Days in the Valley‘s Det. Bird better start working overtime to find Lake, because ABC is pulling the struggling Sunday-night mystery from the schedule for a few weeks, then moving it to Saturdays to burn off the rest of the season— aka effectively cancelling it.

Series star and executive producer Kyra Sedgwick alerted viewers to the scheduling change Thursday.

The good people @ABCNetwork are moving #TenDaysInTheValley to Saturday night. STAY TUNED FOR DETAILS!! xx — kyra sedgwick (@kyrasedgwick) October 26, 2017

Here are the details, per the network:

Effective immediately, Shark Tank will air back-to-back episodes at 9/8c and 10 pm on Sundays through Nov. 12. The American Music Awards will air on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Ten Days will return at 9/8c on Saturday, Dec. 16, with back-to-back episodes. Single episodes will air at 10 pm on Dec. 23 and 30, and the season will wrap with a two-hour finale on Jan. 6 at 9 pm.

After launching to just 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, as the tail end of ABC’s new and dissociated reality-TV/freshman mystery drama Sunday slate, Ten Days in four weeks has withered to an audience of 2.2 mil and a 0.4 rating. (For comparison’s sake, Quantico a year ago in the time slot was drawing 2.8 mil/0.7.)

