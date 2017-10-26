Preacher Renewed for Season 3 at AMC

Your prayers have been answered: AMC has renewed the action-packed supernatural drama Preacher for a third season.

Executive producer Seth Rogen announced the news via Twitter on Thursday:

According to Rogen’s tweet, Season 3 of Preacher will debut on AMC in 2018.

Based on the Garth Ennis/Steve Dillon comic book, Preacher stars Dominic Cooper as Jesse Custer, a laconic preacher in rural Texas who finds himself possessed by a supernatural force and locked in an epic battle of good versus evil. (That battle involves lots of high-octane, kick-ass fight scenes, by the way.) Oscar nominee Ruth Negga co-stars as Jesse’s gun-toting girlfriend Tulip, with Joseph Gilgun playing Irish vampire Cassidy.

Preacher debuted in May 2016, with 2.4 million total viewers tuning in to the series premiere. The 13-episode Season 2 wrapped up last month with a WTF-worthy finale that involved God, Hitler and a resurrected chicken. (Yeah, don’t ask.)

Are you amped for more Preacher? Share your thoughts on the renewal in the comments below.