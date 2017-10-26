Pose: Tatiana Maslany, Evan Peters, Kate Mara and James Van Der Beek Join Ryan Murphy's '80s FX Drama

Some big TV names — including a few American Horror Story favorites — are joining Ryan Murphy for a trip back to 1980s New York City.

Tatiana Maslany, Evan Peters, Kate Mara and James Van Der Beek have all been cast in Murphy’s upcoming FX drama Pose, the network announced Thursday. Production on the period project, which examines everything from the city’s art and ballroom scene to the late-’80s “financial boom,” begins shooting next month.

Peters, currently starring in American Horror Story: Cult, and Mara, who appeared in AHS‘ first season before moving to Netflix for House of Cards, will play Stan and Patty, a New Jersey couple that gets “sucked into the glamour and intrigue” of 1980s New York. Van Der Beek (What Would Diplo Do?) will play Stan’s “financial kingpin” boss Matt.

Maslany (Orphan Black) will play a modern dance teacher who “takes a special interest in the talent of Damon” (played by Ryan Jamaal Swain, whose casting was announced earlier this week). Maslany and Swain’s dances will be choreographed by Ryan Heffington, the man behind the dancing in Sia’s acclaimed “Chandelier” video.

In addition to Murphy, the series is co-created by Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. They serve as executive producers, alongside Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh.

