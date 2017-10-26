Nathan Fillion to Star in ABC Cop Dramedy The Rookie From Castle EP

ABC has lured Nathan Fillion back into a life of crime-solving, tapping the ex-Castle star to headline the cop-themed dramedy The Rookie, TVLine has confirmed.

According to Deadline, The Rookie — which nabbed a straight-to-series order from the network — reunites Fillion with onetime Castle showrunner/EP Alexi Hawley and finds the TV fave playing John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD. At an age where most are at the peak of their career, Nolan cast aside his comfortable, small town life and moved to L.A. to pursue his dream of being a cop. Now, surrounded by rookies twenty years his junior, Nolan must navigate the dangerous, humorous and unpredictable world of a “young” cop, determined to make his second shot at life count.

Fillion has secured an EP title on the series alongside Hawley (who will serve as showrunner).

Since Castle ended in May 2016, Fillion has appeared on ABC’s Modern Family, Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet. He’ll next be seen in Season 2 of Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.