Morning Joe's Mark Halperin Accused of Sexual Harassment

Mark Halperin, a regular contributor to MSNBC’s Morning Joe and co-host of Showtime’s The Circus, has been accused of sexual harassment, according to a new report by CNN.

All told, Halperin is said to have harassed up to five women. Those detailed accounts include junior employees being propositioned for sex, as well as kissing and groping against their will. The allegations date back to Halperin’s time as ABC News political director more than a decade ago.

In response to CNN’s report, Halperin released the following statement:

During this period, I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me. I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize. Under the circumstances, I’m going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation.

In a statement released to CNN, ABC News said that no complaints were filed against Halperin during his tenure. On Thursday morning, Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski addressed the allegations, saying, “We are going to be following this story as it develops [and] I’m sure we are going to be talking about it again when we know more about it.”

Following his time at ABC News, Halperin became an NBC News analyst, putting in frequent appearances on the aforementioned Morning Joe. He also co-authored the book Game Change, which was adapted into an HBO original movie starring Julianne Moore as 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. In 2016, he began co-hosting the Showtime docuseries The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth, chronicling the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath. Its sophomore run concluded on May 7. It has yet to be renewed for a third season.