TVLine Items: Zach Knighton's Vegas Flight, Blindspot's Dark Fixer and More

Zachary Knighton, you are now free to move about the cabin.

The Happy Endings alum will guest-star on Fox’s upcoming airline-centric comedy LA to Vegas, EW.com reports. Knighton will play a Sin City chef who’ll be a love interest for Kim Matula’s Ronnie. He’ll appear in multiple episodes.

Knighton’s past TV gigs also include Parenthood, The Catch, Fresh Off the Boat and The Good Fight.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Anthony Lemke (Dark Matter) will recur in Season 3 of Blindspot, per EW.com. Lemke’s character, Victor, is a charismatic and lethal fixer with very shady bosses.

* Ana Gasteyer (Grease: Live, Suburgatory) will co-star in Fox’s live musical A Christmas Story as Mrs. Schwartz, the mother of one of Ralphie’s friends. The special event will air Sunday, Dec. 17 from 7-10 pm ET (and on tape delay PT).

* Hannah Ware (Betrayal) has joined the cast of Hulu’s straight-to-series drama The First, from House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, our sister site Deadline reports. Sean Penn and Natascha McElhone (Designated Survivor) also star in the show, about the first human mission to Mars.

* The third installment of Syfy’s horror anthology series Channel Zero, titled Butcher’s Block, will air in early 2018. The upcoming chapter “tells the story of a young woman named Alice (The Deuce‘s Olivia Luccardi) who moves to a new city and learns about a series of disappearances that may be connected to a baffling rumor about mysterious staircases in the city’s worst neighborhoods. With help from her sister (Teen Wolf‘s Holland Roden), they discover that something is preying on the city’s residents,” per the official description. The cast also includes Rutger Hauer (True Blood, Blade Runner), Brandon Scott (Grey’s Anatomy) and Krisha Fairchild (Krisha).