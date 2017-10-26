General Hospital Adds Wes Ramsey in November Sweeps Mystery Role

August will arrive in November when Wes Ramsey joins General Hospital in a mystery role.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the Guiding Light and CSI: Miami alum is joining ABC’s daytime drama in the role of Peter August. No further details on the character are available, other than his first airdate: Tuesday, Nov. 14 — smack dab in the middle of November sweeps.

The casting comes on the heels of GH vet/favorite Tamara Braun being confirmed to return (though not as Carly).

In addition to his run as GL‘s Sam (where he first met GH‘s own Laura Wright) and CSI: Miami tech Dave Benton), Ramsey’s TV credits include Days of Our Lives, The Event and Charmed. More recently, he recurred as Van on the Crystal Chappell-produced web soap Venice the Series.

GH fans, what are your knee-jerk theories on how Peter August will fit into the mix?