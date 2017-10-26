Ratings: Dynasty Slips in Week 3

The CW’s Dynasty this Wednesday drew just 730,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, down 25 and 33 percent week-to-week.

Versus its premiere, the sudser reboot in Week 3 is now down 42 percent in audience and 33 percent in the demo. For comparison’s sake, fellow freshman Valor most recently drew 880K with a 0.2 rating.

Opening the network’s night, Riverdale (1.61 mil/0.6) dropped some eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Fox’s coverage of the decidedly closer, extra-innings World Series Game 2 is currently showing 14.6 million viewers and a 3.9 rating, up sharply from the early numbers for Tuesday’s “kickoff.”

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Blacklist (5.3 mil/0.9), SVU (5.8 mil/1.2) and Chicago P.D. (6.1 mil/1.1) were all steady.

CBS | Survivor (8.2 mil/1.7) and SEAL Team (6.9 mil/1.0) each dipped a tenth, while Criminal Minds (5.9 mil/1.) held steady with Shemar Moore’s V.I.S.I.T.

ABC | The Goldbergs (5.4 mil/1.4) and American Housewife (4.7 mil/1.3) each dipped a tenth, while Speechless (4.2 mil/1.1), Modern Family (5.9 mil/1.7) and Dez (4 mil/0.8) all held steady in the demo. (Mod Fam however slipped to its third-smallest audience ever.)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.