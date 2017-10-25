Veronica Mars: Kristen Bell Says Limited Series Revival 'Is Going to Happen'

We’re going to hold Kristen Bell to her word: Veronica Mars‘ titular star is once again promising fans that her blonde gumshoe will be back on the case… eventually.

First, a quick refresher: Last year, Bell — who’s currently starring on NBC’s The Good Place — said she and series creator Rob Thomas were looking to bring Veronica Mars back via a limited-series format vs. a feature film. What’s more, Bell added, “And this time around we’re not going to ask the audience to pony up for anything.”

Soon after, Thomas told us that the potential continuation would consist of a half-dozen hour-long episodes. “Kristen and I both want to figure out some way we could do a six-episode Veronica Marsmystery,” he shared. “If I were a betting man, I bet that it will happen. I just don’t know when it will be.”

Cut to the present day, Bell provided this update to TVLine’s sister site IndieWire: “We are willing to put the effort in. I mean, if I have to do it as Murder She Wrote at 80, we’re going to do it. It’s going to happen.”

Bell went on to say that she and Thomas “email about it every couple of months or so,” adding that Veronica Mars “works better as an episodic” series as opposed to a movie.

Do you agree? Would you rather see a Veronica Mars miniseries or a second Veronica Mars movie? Sound off below!