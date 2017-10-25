Jeff Glor Named CBS Evening News Anchor, Will Take Over Later This Year

CBS Evening News is playing another game of musical (anchor) chairs.

Jeff Glor, already an Emmy-winning CBS News correspondent, has been named the program’s new anchor. Announced Wednesday, CBS Evening News With Jeff Glor is expected to launch by the end of 2017. In addition to his responsibilities for the nightly broadcast, Glor will also continue to appear on CBSN, the network’s 24/7 streaming news service.

“Jeff is a thoughtful, probing journalist with the versatility to anchor in any circumstance – from daily reporting to the most significant events of our time,” CBS News President David Rhodes said in a statement. “In his more than 10 years at CBS News, Jeff has earned the trust of viewers and his colleagues. He represents the best journalistic values and traditions that will carry the Evening News into a digital future.”

Added Glor, “CBS News has an extraordinary history that is meaningful to so many. I am beyond grateful to continue to play a role in its future.”

The position of CBS Evening News anchor has previously been held by Scott Pelley, Katie Couric, Bob Schieffer, Dan Rather (who briefly shared the desk with Connie Chung), Walter Cronkite and Douglas Edwards. The show’s current interim anchor, Anthony Mason, will continue his duties as senior national correspondent for CBS news; he will also continue to co-host CBS This Morning: Sunday.

