General Hospital Vet Tamara Braun Is Returning... But Not as Carly?

Is General Hospital plotting another “double take”?

Tamara Braun (aka Carly No. 2 of… 4, I think?) is set to return to the ABC sudser, starting Wednesday, Nov. 22 — as first rumored over a month ago by Daytime Confidential and now confirmed by EW.com.

Though GH recently launched a mystery surrounding the identity of the character Steve Burton is now playing (seeing as Billy Miller is still playing Jason Morgan), EW.com reports that Braun is definitely playing a new character and not reprising her role as Carly Roberts Corinthos I’m Not Current on Her Full Name These Days (currently filled by Emmy winner Laura Wright).

Since wrapping her Emmy-nominated GH run, Braun has played All My Children’s Reese and Days of Our Lives‘ Ava (for which she won her first Daytime Emmy), as well as guested on shows such as Supernatural, Castle and Bosch.