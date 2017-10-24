Scott Foley to Star as FBI Agent in ABC Dramedy Pilot From Scrubs Creator

Scott Foley is sticking with ABC… and he wants to hang onto that government pension, too.

The Scandal veteran has signed on to star in the ABC action dramedy pilot Whiskey Cavalier, according to our sister site Deadline, with Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence onboard as an executive producer. Foley will play FBI agent Will Chase — code name: Whiskey Cavalier — who partners up with a CIA operative to lead a team of spies that saves the world, one mission at a time.

Dave Hemingson (How I Met Your Mother) will pen the pilot and serve as an EP alongside Lawrence; Foley will also serve as a producer. The hour-long project has already earned a put-pilot commitment from ABC, which carries significant financial penalties if the project never makes it to air.

Foley is currently starring in the final season of ABC’s Scandal as Jake Ballard, who’s also on the government payroll as the director of the NSA. Foley first broke out as computer nerd Noel Crane on The WB’s Felicity and went on to log appearances on Grey’s Anatomy and True Blood.

Foley and Lawrence have a history together, too: Foley played Elliot’s boyfriend Sean Kelly on Scrubs, and later appeared on Lawrence’s shows Cougar Town and Undateable.