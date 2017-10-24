TVLine Items: Paula Abdul Gets Fresh, Netflix Renews Big Mouth and More

Paula Abdul is spending the holidays with the Huang family on Fresh Off the Boat.

The singer and former American Idol judge will guest-star in the ABC comedy’s Christmas episode as Holly, a visiting arts instructor who arrives in the Huangs’ neighborhood to assist struggling carolers, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Abdul’s previous acting credits include Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life, Drop Dead Diva and Less Than Perfect.



Fresh Off the Boat Season 4 currently airs Tuesdays at 8:30/7:30c on ABC.

* Netflix has renewed co-creator/star Nick Kroll’s animated comedy Big Mouth for Season 2, to premiere in 2018.

* Billy Gardell (Mike & Molly) will guest on CBS’ Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon as the Cooper clan’s neighbor and the father of the titular character’s tormentor, EW.com reports.

* Tamlyn Tomita (The Good Doctor, Teen Wolf) will recur during Season 3 of Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle as Tamiko, an Okinawan-American woman born in Hawaii who is Tagomi’s neighbor in San Francisco, our sister site Deadline reports.