Madam Secretary Adds Grey's Alum Sara Ramirez as Series Regular

Sara Ramirez, welcome to the State Department: Madam Secretary has added the Grey’s Anatomy alum as a series regular in Season 4, CBS announced Tuesday.

Ramirez will play Kat Sandoval, “a brilliant political strategist, legendary in D.C. for her talent and for abruptly dropping out of politics until Elizabeth manages to coax her back into the State Department,” according to the official character description. The part will be Ramirez’s first on-camera gig since leaving Grey‘s (though she voices Queen Miranda in the animated children’s series Sofia the First).

Ramirez will first appear in the Madam Secretary episode airing Sunday, Nov. 19 (10/9c).

“We’re very excited that Sara is joining the cast,” Barbara Hall, executive Producer and series creator, said via statement. “She brings a fresh perspective and a fun, energetic quality to the State Department staff.”

EP Lori McCreary added via statement: “We are thrilled to have Sara join the Madam Secretary State Department team. From the moment she walked on set with her talent, intellect and spirit, she became part of the family!”

Ramirez began playing Grey’s Dr. Callie Torres in 2006 and left the ABC medical drama for good in 2016, when Callie moved to New York in the Season 12 finale. “I’m deeply grateful to have spent the last 10 years with my family at Grey’s Anatomy and ABC, but for now, I’m taking some welcome time off,” the actress said at the time.