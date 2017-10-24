Ratings: 9JKL Eyes Its First Uptick

CBS’ 9JKL this Monday drew 7.3 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, which if those numbers hold mark the freshman comedy’s first gains (of 9 percent and two tenths) since premiering on Oct. 2.

Leading out of that, Kevin Can Wait (6.3 mil/1.2) is currently up a tenth, while Me Myself & I (4.7 mil/0.9) and Scorpion (5.1 mil/0.8) held steady. Opening the Eye’s night, Big Bang Theory (12.8 mil/2.7) was virtually steady.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (10 mil/2.1) slipped 12 percent in the demo week to week. The Brave (5.3 mil/1.0) drew a best-since-premiere audience while steady in the demo.

FOX | Lucifer (3.2 mil/0.8) and The Gifted (3.3 mil/1.0) ticked down.

THE CW| Supergirl (1.77 mil/0.5) and Valor (939K/0.2) held steady in the demo, though the latter dropped more eyeballs.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, DWTS (9.3 mil/1.3) and The Good Doctor (10.7 mil/1.9) are currently down a tenth.

