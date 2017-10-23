Ratings: Shark Tank Ties All-Time Low, Sunday Night Football Rises

Shark Tank this Sunday delivered 4.2 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating opposite The Walking Dead‘s return, dipping to its second-smallest audience ever while down two tenths to match its all-time demo low.

Opening ABC’s night, The Toy Box (2.3 mil/0.4) and AFV (4.6 mil/0/9) were steady. Come 10 pm, Ten Days in the Valley (2.25 mil/0.4) lost more viewers while holding steady in the demo.

Over on NBC, Sunday Night Football (16.7 mil/5.5) is currently up 16 and 10 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

CBS’ Wisdom of the Crowd (8 mil/1.1) was steady, NCIS: LA (7.9 mil/1.0) dipped 9 percent and a tenth and Madam Secretary (6.2 mil/0.8) is currently up a tenth.

At Fox, Bob’s Burgers (3 mil/1.3) and The Simpsons (3.6 mil/1.6) rose two and three tenths respectively, while Ghosted (2.7 mil/1.1) ticked up one tenth. Family Guy (2.6 mil/1.2) and Last Man on Earth (2 mil/0.8) were steady.

