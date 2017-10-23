Kim Cattrall may be done playing Sex and the City‘s Samantha Jones — like, so done — but that doesn’t necessarily mean the character needs to stay dead and buried. (Dressed in something fabulous, no doubt).

In a new interview with Piers Morgan, Cattrall — who appeared in all 94 episodes of the HBO series (1998–2004), as well as its two follow-up films (2008 and 2010) — recalls her decision not to reprise the role for a third movie in Dec. 2016, saying that her answer was simply “Thank you, but no.”

As for the subsequent rumors that she was being “demanding or a diva,” Cattrall puts the blame on her former co-stars: “This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, specifically Sarah Jessica Parker. I think she could have been nicer.”

But we’re not here to hash out old feuds between actresses. In fact, it’s what Cattrall said next that really got our attention.

“It’s a great part,” she said of Samantha. “I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. And another actress should play it. Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones, or a Hispanic Samantha Jones.” Piers’ audience was clapping so loudly at this point that Cattrall had to speak up just to be heard.

(Given that diversity has never been Sex and the City‘s strong point — despite taking place in New York City, it was once described by Elle magazine as being “so white, you’ll need sunglasses” — we can’t help but feel that Cattrall’s “suggestion” was also intended as a not-so-subtle dig at her former show.)

Hit PLAY on Cattrall’s interview below, then drop a comment: Do we even need another Sex and the City movie? And would you accept another actress in the role of Samantha?