Ray Donovan Renewed for Season 6 — But a 'Big' Change Is In Store

Ray Donovan has been renewed — and, more importantly, relocated.

Showtime announced Monday that it is bringing the Liev Schreiber fixer drama back for a sixth season, but that’s only half the story. The more interesting news is that after five years in Los Angeles the series is shifting its setting to New York City.

The 12-episode, Big Apple-set season will begin production in early 2018 and debut later that year.

The renewal comes just days before Ray Donovan airs its Season 5 finale (Sunday, 9/8c), an episode that was partially shot in NYC. The current season found Schreiber’s character coping with the loss of his wife Abby (Paula Malcomson).

“For our show, creatively, New York is exciting,” said showrunner David Hollander in a statement. “Fashion, media, finance, theatre, culture. It’s going to present new challenges for Ray which means new opportunities for us as dramatists. Ray came to Los Angeles to build a life for himself and his family. They’re not there anymore. Ray’s career has changed and he is looking for a place to rebuild his life. Ray thinks he went to New York to help his daughter. He’s going to find out he’s there to help himself.”