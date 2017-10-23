Lucifer Sneak Peek: Chloe Tackles the Mystery of Why Pierce Is 'Such a Dick'

In addition to the Murder of the Week, Lucifer‘s Detective Chloe Decker is rarin’ to tackle a second mystery — Why is the new boss such a dick? — in this exclusive sneak peek.

In “What Would Lucifer Do?” (airing Monday at 8/7c on Fox), Lucifer and Chloe explore the world of high-end reform programs when a youth counselor’s deceased body is discovered. In the clip above, Chloe (played by Lauren German) delivers to Lt. Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling) what sure sounds like a decent-enough status report, and yet… it completely fails to impress.

What is the deal with the “rock star” lieutenant’s “dickishness”? Does he in fact hate Chloe or, as Ella suspects (and suggests in the sneak peek), is he super-hot for her and has a lousy way of showing it? Or, is there a third possible explanation? Press play above to see the repeatedly dismissed Decker’s curiosity piqued.

Elsewhere in the fourth episode of Season 3, Amenadiel changes his usual lifestyle in order to help Lucifer.

Want more scoop on Lucifer, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.