TVLine Items: Arrow Mom Returns, Episodes Vet Visits P.D. and More

Mama Smoak is headed back to Star City.

Charlotte Ross will reprise her Arrow role as Felicity Smoak’s mother Donna during a Season 6 episode, TVLine has confirmed. Further details about the guest spot are unavailable, but the series is currently in production on its midseason finale, so perhaps Donna arrives to (belatedly) help Felicity celebrate her… new business with Curtis? Or something?

Ross — who hinted at her return in an Instagram post — last appeared on the CW superhero drama during the Season 4 finale. Her character was briefly mentioned in the Season 6 premiere as having been in town recently.

#Vancouver nights 🌃💕 A post shared by Charlotte Ross (@charlotteross2) on Oct 22, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Chicago P.D. has tapped John Pankow (Episodes) to guest-star in the Nov. 29 fall finale as Judge Wells, who attended the police academy with Voight and for whom the sergeant has great respect, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Showtime has made the series premiere of its new comedy SMILF, created by and starring Frankie Shaw (Mr. Robot), available for free on YouTube, Facebook, SHO.com and SVOD platforms ahead of its Nov. 5 debut.

* Amazon will debut its new crop of half-hour pilots on Friday, Nov. 10, for all customers to stream. The contenders include Sea Oak, starring Glenn Close (Damages); Love You More from co-creator Michael Patrick King (Sex and the City, The Comeback); and The Climb, from creator and star Diarra Kilpatrick (American Koko, The Last O.G.).