TV Goes to the Movies: Your Guide to 60+ Adaptations — Galaxy Quest, Heathers, The Karate Kid and More

Ever walk out of a movie theater and think to yourself, “That would have made a great TV show”? If so, you’re on the same wavelength as most Hollywood executives these days.

Though movies have long been getting adapted as television shows, the trend has picked up serious steam in the last few years. It seems we can’t go more than a few days without reporting on the latest movie-to-TV project, from the sensible (CBS’ upcoming S.W.A.T.) to the wacky (a female-centric spin on What About Bob?). TV Adaptations of Movies: A Complete Guide Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

To that end, we’ve compiled a handy guide of all the films making their way from the silver screen to the small screen. If these photos look familiar, you’re not going crazy: They used to be part of our comprehensive Reboots and Revivals gallery, but have since been promoted to their own digs.

In the attached gallery, you’ll find projects that are currently on the air (The Exorcist, Lethal Weapon), still in development (Galaxy Quest, Blue Crush) or just plain D.O.A. (we hardly knew ya, Cruel Intentions series!).

OK, enough from us. Peruse the photos to the right — or click here for direct access — for a look at the films becoming TV series, then hit the comments and tell us: Which project are you most looking forward to?