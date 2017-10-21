The Walking Dead Season 8 Photos: Negan Won't Know What Hit Him!

Any way you look at it, this. Means. War. In the first photos from The Walking Dead’s Season 8 premiere, “Mercy” — also the AMC drama’s milestone 100th episode — Rick and the allied forces of Alexandria, the Hilltop and the Kingdom appear to be plotting Negan’s overthrow with steely determination in their eyes.

In one shot from the hour (Sunday, 9/8c), Rick seems to be giving Maggie a pep talk (that we doubt Glenn’s widow really needs — if anyone’s up for taking down the Saviors, it’s her!). In others, Daryl trades intel with Carol and looks poised to take off at a moment’s notice. In a third in the series, Ezekiel reaches out to Rick with an affection that makes them come off as much like brothers as merely comrades in arms.

Per the AMC drama’s official logline, “This year… Rick and the unified communities are fighting for the promise of a brighter future. The battle lines are drawn as they launch into a kinetic, action-packed offensive. Up until now, survival has been the focus of Rick and the group, but it’s not enough. They have to fight to take back their freedom so that they can live — so that they can rebuild.”

Click on the gallery above right to check out the pics, then hit the comments. Who do you think will be among the “losses… casualties” for which the show says we should be braced?