Ratings: Once Upon a Time Slips to New Low, Hawaii Five-0 Tops Night

ABC’s Once Upon a Time this Friday drew 2.52 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, dipping to its second-smallest audience ever while slipping two tenths to an all-time demo low.

Leading out of that, Marvel’s Inhumans (2 mil/0.4) in its fourth week was down 13 and 30 percent.

Over on CBS, MacGyver (6.8 mil/0.8), Hawaii Five-0 (8.5 mil/1.0) and Blue Bloods (8.9 mil/0.9) all held steady. Five-0 led Friday in the demo, while Blue Bloods as usual drew the night’s biggest audience.

The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (640,000/0.2) was steady, while Jane the Virgin (610K/0.2) was down 10 percent and a tenth to hit and tie series lows.

At Fox, Hell’s Kitchen (2.8 mil/0.8) and The Exorcist (1.3 mil/0.4) were steady.

