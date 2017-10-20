RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 3 Cast Revealed — Who Will Reign?

Nine of the baddest queens in the game will do battle this winter when RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars returns for its third season.

VH1 on Friday unfurled the list of competitors vying for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, and it includes some of the most memorable contestants to grace the stage — along with a few others you might have to ask your friends about. (“Who was she again? … Oh, right.”)

Without further adieu, these are your all stars:

* Aja (Season 9): A miscast production of Beverly Hills, 9021-Ho turned out to be the Brooklynite’s undoing. But this time around, she intends to do the schooling.

* BenDeLaCreme (Season 6): This queen alleges that her best asset is her “terminally delightful demeanor.” Kill ’em with kindness, as they say.

* Chi Chi DeVayne (Season 8): She says she’s ready to trade her “cheap queen” persona for a more refined look — one that includes a crown, perhaps?

* Kennedy Davenport (Season 7): This Texas-bred pageant girl is allegedly more polished than ever, and she’s “ready to show it off again one jump split at a time.”

* Milk (Season 6): The self-proclaimed “dairy queen” plans to beat the competition “doing a triple axel jump… wearing a beard. And pregnant.” I don’t whether to be concerned or impressed.

* Morgan McMichaels (Season 2): Like something out of freakin’ Outlander, we’re told that “the Scottish Scandal is out for blood” this season.

* Shangela (Seasons 2 and 3): Say it with me now… Halleloo!

* Thorgy Thor (Season 8): The competition’s other Brooklynite, Thorgy promises “drama,” “conflama” and a whole bunch of other nonsense words, I assume.

* Trixie Mattel (Season 7): The living doll is back — and she’s not toying around.

The question is: To which returning queen will you swear your allegiance? Cast your vote below, then drop a comment with your rationale.