Magnum, P.I. Reboot Eyed at CBS

Break out the Hawaiian shirts: CBS is developing a reboot of the ’80s action drama Magnum, P.I.

Peter Lenkov — who’s proven he has the golden touch with TV reboots as showrunner of CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver — is onboard to write the pilot, along with his fellow Five-0 writer Eric Guggenheim, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The network has already given the new-look Magnum a significant pilot-production commitment, with CBS Television Studios co-producing with original Magnum producers Universal Television.

The original Magnum ran from 1980 to 1988 and starred Tom Selleck as Hawaiian private eye Thomas Magnum, a former Navy SEAL who used his military expertise to solve cases. CBS’ reboot would be a straightforward update, with a new Magnum solving cases — and also exploring the aftermath of war and the effect it has on veterans coming home.

If this all sounds a bit familiar, it should: ABC announced a reboot of Magnum P.I. just last year, but that series would have followed Magnum’s daughter “Tommy,” now grown-up and reviving her dad’s private-eye business. That was scrapped, though, and now CBS is aiming for a more conventional reboot.

And hey, Selleck is still starring in Blue Bloods, so he’s already in the CBS family. If this makes it to air, maybe we’ll see a cameo from the original Magnum himself?

