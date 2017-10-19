Marvel's The Punisher Gets November Premiere Date, New Trailer

Daredevil’s adversary finally has a debut date, with Marvel’s The Punisher set for release on Friday, Nov. 17. In addition, Netflix has released a new trailer for the forthcoming series (as seen above).

In the 13-episode first season, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) “uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld,” per the official logline. “Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.”

The premiere date announcement comes less than two weeks after Netflix and Marvel made the joint decision to forgo the violence-laden series’ New York Comic-Con panel following the Las Vegas shooting massacre on Oct. 1.

In addition to Bernthal, the cast also includes Deborah Ann Woll (Marvel’s Daredevil), Paul Schulze (Suits, Nurse Jackie), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls), Ben Barnes (Westworld), Amber Rose Revah (Emerald City), Michael Nathanson (The Knick), Jaime Ray Newman (Bates Motel, Eureka), Daniel Webber (11.22.63) and Jason R. Moore (Kings).

