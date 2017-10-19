Steve Buscemi In, Owen Wilson Out as TBS' Daniel Radcliffe-Led Comedy Miracle Workers Recasts Co-Lead

It seems God had a different plan for Miracle Workers.

TVLine has learned that TBS’ forthcoming heaven-set anthology comedy — starring Harry Potter himself Daniel Radcliffe as a dutiful angel — has recast the role of the Lord Almighty, with Boardwalk Empire‘s Steve Buscemi stepping in for Owen Wilson.

Last Spring, TBS handed a seven-episode order to the Lorne Michaels-produced series, which finds Radcliffe playing Craig, a low level angel responsible for handling all of humanity’s prayers. Buscemi will assume the role of Craig’s boss, God, who has pretty much checked out to focus on his favorite hobbies. To prevent Earth’s destruction, Craig must achieve his most impossible miracle to date.

A TBS rep confirmed the recast, but declined to provide a reason for the switch. A source, meanwhile, tells TVLine that the decision was Wilson’s.

Although Buscemi is best known for his dramatic work on Boardwalk Empire and The Sopranos, he boasts an extensive comedy resume, most recently appearing opposite Louis C.K. in the web series Horace and Pete. Additional credits include 30 Rock, Portlandia and The Simpsons.

Miracle Workers is slated to debut in 2018.