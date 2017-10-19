Chicago P.D.'s Sophia Bush Set to Headline Pilot for 20th Century Fox

Five months after abruptly vacating her starring role on Chicago P.D. adieu, Sophia Bush is set to headline a pilot for 20th Century Fox TV as part of an exclusive talent holding and development deal, our sister site Deadline reports.

The eventual project will either be a drama or comedy — Bush previously flexed her comedic muscles on CBS’ short-lived Partners — for the upcoming pilot season. Additionally, she will develop projects on which she will serve as an executive producer.

“Now more than ever, vital female voices need to be heard,” Bush said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to begin developing content that inspires and excites me at 20th Century Fox TV.”

“[Sophia]’s smart, she’s passionate, and she brings great ideas and energy to the table,” added Sharon Klein, Fox Television Group EVP of Casting. “She’s a giant TV star and we’re thrilled to have her exclusively at FTG.”

Bush departed Chicago P.D. after four seasons this past May when her character Det. Erin Lindsay left to take a job with the FBI in New York. Prior to her run on the NBC drama, Bush starred on One Tree Hill for nine seasons. Her other TV credits include crossover appearances as Det. Lindsay on Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Law & Order: SVU, as well as an arc on Nip/Tuck.

Are you looking forward Bush’s next project? And would you like to see her in a drama or a comedy?