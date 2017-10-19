Ratings: Riverdale Slips From Highs But Stays Strong, Dynasty Flat in Week 2

The CW’s Riverdale this Wednesday drew 1.78 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, slipping 24 and 25 percent from its record-setting Season 2 opener but still up sharply from its freshman average of 1 mil/0.4.

Leading out of that, Dynasty (980K/0.3) in Week 2 lost 22 percent of its total audience while steady in the demo (matching Frequency‘s year-ago rating).

Elsewhere….

FOX | Empire (5.5 mil/1.8) and Star (4.3 mil/1.3) each slipped two tenths, with the former marking new audience and demo lows.

CBS | Survivor (8 mil/1.7) and Criminal Minds (5.9 mil/1.1) were steady, while SEAL Team (7 mil/1.0) slipped 12 percent and two tenths.

NBC | The Blacklist (5.3 mil/0.9) and Chicago PD (5.7 mil/1.1) each ticked down, with the latter tying/hitting series lows. SVU (5.6 mil/1.2) was steady.

ABC | The Goldbergs (5.5 mil/1.4), Modern Family (6.1 mil/1.7) and Designated Survivor (new lows of 4.4 mil/0.8) each dipped a tenth, while Speechless (4.3 mil/1.1) and American Housewife (5.1 mil/1.4) were steady.

