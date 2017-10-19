Creator of Nickelodeon's Loud House Fired After Harassment Allegations

Chris Savino, creator of the hit animated series The Loud House, has been fired from Nickelodeon after a string of sexual harassment allegations were brought against him by female co-workers, our sister site Deadline reports.

Savino was suspended on Wednesday, only to be formally let go a day later. The following is the official statement being issued by Nickelodeon:

Chris Savino is no longer working with Nickelodeon. We take allegations of misconduct very seriously, and we are committed to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment that is free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct.

–

Despite Savino’s firing, Nickelodeon will continue airing The Loud House. Additionally, the show’s third season is still slated to premiere in early 2018.

Per an earlier report from Cartoon Brew, numerous women came forward with reports of sexual harassment on Savino’s part, including making unwanted advances and threats of blacklisting. Nickelodeon has not confirmed these details.