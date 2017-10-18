The Voice: Alicia Keys Returning for Season 14

Alicia Keys is ready for another round of (swiveling) musical chairs.

The 15-time Grammy winner is returning to The Voice for Season 14, joining perennial coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, as well as first-timer Kelly Clarkson, TVLine has learned.

Keys first made her Voice debut during Season 11, then coached contestant Chris Blue to victory during Season 12.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Alicia’s positive energy, competitive spirit and sheer talent,” Paul Telegdy, NBC Entertainment President of Alternative and Reality Group, said in a statement. “She brings unparalleled expertise and has proven she knows how to help artists win. The chemistry between Alicia, Kelly, Adam and Blake will make for a wildly unpredictable and compelling season 14!”

The Voice, which is currently in the midst of Season 13, will return for its 14th cycle in Spring 2018. Watch Levine, Shelton and Clarkson help welcome back Keys in the video above, then drop a comment below and tell us if you’re excited for her return.