Salvation Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

The Salvation crew will be back next year to kick some more asteroid: CBS has renewed the summertime thriller for a 13-episode Season 2.

Season 1 ended last month with Pentagon press secretary Grace, Secretary of Defense Edwards (Ian Anthony Dale) and sci-fi author Jillian (Jacqueline Byers) among those sealed off from the world in the Salvation ark hangar for 30 days while the threat of nuclear war loomed, while tech titan Darius (Santiago Cabrera) and MIT whiz kid Liam (Charlie Rowe) stayed topside to revisit the plan to redirect a planet-killer asteroid from hitting Earth. The cast also includes Jennifer Finnigan and Rachel Drance.

The finale drew 3.2 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (its second-best rating to date). Viewers gave the episode an average “B+” grade.

Salvation Season 2 is slated to bow in Summer 2018.