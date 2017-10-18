Will Emily Join the Pretty Little Liars Spinoff? Shay Mitchell Weighs In

It’s been the question on every Pretty Little Liars fan’s mind following the news of an upcoming spinoff: With Alison returning, can her wife be far behind?

After all, with Sasha Pieterse reprising her iconic character — who was last seen raising twins with Emily in the PLL series finale — it only makes sense that actress Shay Mitchell will at least make a cameo, right? TVLine caught up with Mitchell on the set of her upcoming Lifetime drama You, where she opened up about her thoughts on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

“I was super excited for everybody when I first heard about it — I think it’s amazing,” she said. “It’s going to be so much fun for Sasha and Janelle. And why not? The fans love it. For me, it was like hearing that Sex and the City was getting a movie. I was such a huge fan of that show, and that just extended my enjoyment of it. So I think it’s great. Some of the fans may have grown up and moved on, but other fans want more. They want to find out what happens to certain characters. This show will really get into the aftermath of what happened in Rosewood.”

Mitchell said she’s “spoken here and there” with Pretty Little Liars boss Marlene King — she’s also writing the ABC drama pilot Heiresses, to which Mitchell is attached as a lead — but that nothing concrete is in the works… yet.

“It’s just difficult with all of our schedules right now,” Mitchell concluded. “At the end of the day, regardless of whether I’m on it or not, I will 100-percent support the show and be a fan of it myself. But we’re all just doing so many different things right now, so it’s hard to commit to something like that.”

Based on The Perfectionists, a book series by PLL author Sara Shepard, the spinoff — which has only been ordered as a pilot for now — also stars Janel Parrish, reprising the role of Mona Vanderwaal.

Your thoughts on the spinoff? Will you be bummed if Emily doesn’t at least check in with her wife? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.