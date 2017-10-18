Ratings: Law & Order True Crime Still Holding Steady, The Flash Slips

NBC’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers this Tuesday drew 4.5 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating, dropping a handful of eyeballs but holding steady in the demo for a second straight week.

Opening the Peacock’s night, The Voice (9.8 mil/2.1) was down 12 percent week-to-week while This Is Us (10.5 mil/2.8) held steady.

Elsewhere on the night….

THE CW | The Flash (2.5 mil/0.9) slipped 12 percent and two tenths, tying its all-time demo low. Legends of Tomorrow (1.6 mil/0.5) dipped one tenth. (The CW notes that Legends has improved the time slot versus a year ago/No Tomorrow by 16 and 50 percent).

FOX | Lethal Weapon (3.7 mil/0.9) ticked down again to new lows. The Mick (2.4 mil/0.8) was steady while Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.8 mil/0.6) dipped a tenth.

CBS | NCIS (12.4 mil/1.3) dipped 9 percent and a tenth to mark new series lows. Bull (10.3 mil/1.2) also dipped 9 percent and a tenth, while New Orleans (9.3 mil/1.1) rose a tenth.

ABC | The Middle (5.5 mil/1.2) and black-ish (4.2 mil/1.2) each dipped a tenth, The Mayor (3 mil/0.8) slipped two tenths and Fresh Off the Boat (3.9 mil/1.1) was steady, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (3.2 mil/0.8) dropped a few eyeballs while stabilizing in the demo.

