Fashion Police Cancelled at E!, Will End With Joan Rivers Tribute

The Fashion Police are being removed from active duty: E!’s long-running fashion commentary series is coming to an end after seven years, our sister site Variety reports.

Fashion Police will conclude its run on Monday, Nov. 27 (at 8 pm/7c), with the hour-long special Fashion Police: The Farewell. Melissa Rivers will host the finale, which will double as a tribute to her mother, the late Joan Rivers, who presided over the panel show until her death in 2014. Current panelists Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho will also be on hand for the sendoff, which will feature footage from a never-before-seen, 1980s-themed episode filmed before Rivers’ passing.

First conceived in 1995, Fashion Police served as an extension of Joan Rivers’ legendary red-carpet coverage. It was eventually spun-off into its own series in 2010, where Rivers was joined by daughter Melissa, Rancic and fellow “experts” George Kotsiopoulos and Kelly Osbourne. The show was put on hiatus following Rivers’ death in Sept. 2014, but returned three months later with new ringleader Kathy Griffin. After that incarnation was marred in controversy, the show was again revamped in March 2015 as a series of day-after award show specials — sans Griffin.

Will you miss Fashion Police? Or are you of the mind that it’s long past its expiration date?