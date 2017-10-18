Chelsea Cancelled at Netflix

Netflix’s Chelsea won’t continue past the end of 2017, host Chelsea Handler announced Wednesday via social media.

In a lengthy Twitter post, Handler attributed the talk show’s cancellation to her desire to “devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me. My goal is to be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaningful way.”

The comedienne adds that she will continue to produce documentaries with Netflix, and that her eponymous series will continue to stream weekly through December.

Chelsea premiered in May 2016 and was renewed for a second season 10 weeks later. Though designed in a thrice-weekly, half-hour format, Season 2 made the switch to once-weekly, hour-long episodes.

