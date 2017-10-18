Arrow Photos: Oliver Has a Gift for Felicity, Gets Rewarded With a Kiss!

Arrow lovebirds Oliver and Felicity have been taking their relationship one (slow) step at a time this season, but they’ll soon be progressing to the gifting and smooching stage.

In these new photos from the Oct. 26 episode (The CW, 9/8c), Oliver stops by Felicity’s loft with a gift in hand. Whatever it is, she really seems to like it, judging by the passionate lip-lock the two share after opening the present.

Also seen in the first-look pics: Chastity Dotson (Imposters) guest-stars as the DC Comics character Onyx, whose rogue black-ops team breaks into Kord Industries and steals something lethal; FBI agent Watson (GLOW‘s Sydelle Noel) is still after Oliver; and Dinah levels her intense stare at Rene, not Dig, for a change.

Click through the gallery above (or right here for direct access) to witness the full-size “Olicity” kiss, then hit the comments with your guesses on what’s in the gift box.